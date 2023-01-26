The National Archives demanded the last six administration’s presidents and vice presidents search their personal records for classified information after classified materials were found in the possession of former Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Mike Pence.

The list of those requested to scour their personal records includes former President Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton, former Vice Presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle.

The scope of the relevant Presidential Records Act (PRA) includes individuals dating back to the Reagan administration. Both Ronald Reagan and George Herbert Walker Bush have since passed.

“The responsibility to comply with the PRA does not diminish after the end of an administration,” the Archives wrote to representatives of former presidents and vice presidents. The letter stated that “while much of the attention of these instances has focused on the classified information, the PRA requires that all Presidential records of every Administration from Reagan onward must be transferred to NARA, regardless of classification status.” “Therefore, we request that you conduct an assessment of any materials held outside of NARA that relate to the Administration for which you serve as a designated representative under the PRA, to determine whether bodies of materials previously assumed to be personal in nature might inadvertently contain Presidential or Vice Presidential records subject to the PRA, whether classified or unclassified,” the letter said. Representatives of the four living former presidents told CNN they have turned over all relevant materials to the Archives upon leaving office. Concerning former vice presidents, CNN reported Cheney, Gore, and Quayle have turned over all classified documents.

Current Vice President Kamala Harris has been eerily quiet about President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal, causing at least some Republicans to believe Harris could be angling to push Biden out of the way for a shot at the Oval Office.

The White House did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment on why Harris has been silent on this issue and did not provide any comment from the vice president when questioned about her thoughts on the president’s classified documents scandal.

At least three establishment media outlets have indicated the White House and the Justice Department agreed to hide the scandal from the American public, despite claims of transparency after it was leaked to the press.