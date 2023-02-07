First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff shared a kiss in the House of Representatives just moments before President Joe Biden delivered his 2023 State of the Union address.

As the First Lady made her way to her seat in the House Gallery next to Emhoff, the two greeted each other with a kiss on the lips.

“First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff share a moment ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union,” the Recount tweeted along with a video of the kiss.

The kiss went viral on Twitter soon after it happened, leaving some users to wonder if their greeting was “normal.”

“Why did Jill Biden kiss Doug Emhoff on the mouth? #SOTU” GOP Strategist Arthur Schwartz questioned.

“Why the hell did Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff and First Lady Jill Biden just kiss each other on the lips?” one user asked.

Former President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., called the kiss “weird.”

