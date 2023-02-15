Watch: Black Hawk Military Helicopter Crashes Near Alabama Highway, No Survivors

A Black Hawk military helicopter crashed near Highway 53 in Huntsville, Alabama, on Wednesday, killing all on board.

The fatal crash happened around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53 just outside of Huntsville, Alabama, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“We expect heavy delays in this area throughout the evening,” the sheriff’s office said.

Video of the crash has since been circulating:

The exact cause of the crash as well as the number of people on board remains unknown at this time. According to Fox News, the helicopter caught fire on impact, and “there were no survivors.”According to Military.com: “The basic crew complement for the UH-60A is three: pilot, co-pilot and crew chief. The A model was designed to carry 11 combat troops in addition to a crew of three.”

Pentagon officials later confirmed with CBS News that the helicopter crashed during a training mission with the Tennessee National Guard.

