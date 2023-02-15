A Black Hawk military helicopter crashed near Highway 53 in Huntsville, Alabama, on Wednesday, killing all on board.

The fatal crash happened around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53 just outside of Huntsville, Alabama, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“We expect heavy delays in this area throughout the evening,” the sheriff’s office said.

Video of the crash has since been circulating:

JUST IN: Security footage shows US military helicopter falling out of the sky in Huntsville, Alabama. Pray for their families 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cjAsdFLkMt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2023

The exact cause of the crash as well as the number of people on board remains unknown at this time. According to Fox News, the helicopter caught fire on impact, and “there were no survivors.”According to Military.com: “The basic crew complement for the UH-60A is three: pilot, co-pilot and crew chief. The A model was designed to carry 11 combat troops in addition to a crew of three.”

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a helicopter crash. The area affected is Highway 53 near Burwell Road. We anticipate evening traffic to experience heavy delays in this area throughout the evening. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 15, 2023

Pentagon officials later confirmed with CBS News that the helicopter crashed during a training mission with the Tennessee National Guard.