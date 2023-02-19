Biden’s Remarks on Paying Ukrainian Pensions Resurfaces, Stoking Anger

A video clip from April 2022 of President Joe Biden requesting American taxpayer money to pay Ukrainian pensions has resurfaced, prompting anger as the nation debates reform of social security in America, which is projected to be depleted by the mid-2030s.

In the circulated video, Biden says:

It’s going to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance as well as food, water, medicines, shelter, and other aid to Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s war, and provide aid to those seeking refuge in other countries from Ukraine. It’s also going to help schools and hospitals open. It’s going to allow pensions and social support to be paid to the Ukrainian people so they have something — something in their pocket. It’s also going to provide critical resources to address food shortages around the globe.

Biden on aid to Ukraine – "It's going to allow pensions and social support to be paid to the Ukrainian people so they have something in their pocket." Biden is guaranteeing pensions and welfare for Ukrainians but can't guarantee aid for Ohio. America last. pic.twitter.com/2Qvdgt7Ce4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 17, 2023

The video is from remarks Biden gave on April 28, 2022, calling on Congress to pass $33 billion in aid for Ukraine, calling it a “pivotal” moment for Ukraine. Since then, Congress has passed more than $113 billion for Ukraine in less than 12 months.

The video’s recent recirculation highlighted growing frustration over the Biden administration’s desire to support Ukraine “as long as it takes,” while the U.S. suffers from its own fiscal woes, a toxic chemical spill in Ohio, and a potentially insolvent social security system.

A popular Twitter account @WallStreetSilv tweeted: “We have maxed out our debt limit, but somehow we can afford to pay pensions and everything else in Ukraine still.”

We have maxed out our debt limit, but somehow we can afford to pay pensions and everything else in Ukraine still. ‍♂️ 🔊 https://t.co/IxOPr5Bfz9 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 18, 2023

The Federalist writer and lawyer Margot Cleveland tweeted: “I know this might be crazy, but hear me out folks. I just had this amazing idea on how we can make Social Security and Medicare more solvent.”

I know this might be crazy, but hear me out folks. I just had this amazing idea on how we can make Social Security and Medicare more solvent. https://t.co/8XwFr6fsRG — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 17, 2023

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) tweeted:

[Congressional Budget Office]: Social Security headed for insolvency by 2033. Biden: American taxpayers will pick up the tab for Ukraine’s pension payments.

CBO: Social Security headed for insolvency by 2033. Biden: American taxpayers will pick up the tab for Ukraine's pension payments. https://t.co/fW5j4HRRJ9 — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 18, 2023

The war is nowhere near its completion, as it nears the one-year mark this week.

Western officials are warning the war will last awhile. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that the West would be wise to prepare for a “long war,” as reported by Breitbart News.

Biden has pledged to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

