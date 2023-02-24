Poll: 46% See Russian War as Stalemate, Up from 38% in December 

Americans increasingly perceive the Russian war against Ukraine as a stalemate, as American taxpayers continue to fund Ukraine’s border security, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Friday.

The poll asked respondents, “Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Who is currently winning the war, Russia or Ukraine? Or is the war in Ukraine basically a stalemate now?”

Forty-six percent said the war was a stalemate, up from 38 percent in December. Just 21 percent said Ukraine is winning, down from 32 percent in December. Nineteen percent said Russia is winning the war. Another 14 percent said they are unsure who is winning.

The poll sampled 900 likely voters from February 19-20 with a 3 point margin of error.

While the Russian war reached its one year anniversary on Friday, establishment lawmakers have designated more than $110 billion in taxpayer funding to defend Ukraine’s border. That money comes while the United States is over $30 trillion in debt.

The United States has also imposed approximately 1,500 new and 750 amended sanctions and export controls against Russia since the war began, according to the State Department.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced more sanctions on Russia, drawing criticism the measures have caused the Russian conflict to escalate and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from an off-ramp to end the struggle without impacting his domestic political standing.

Biden is not the only member of the establishment lawmaker defending Ukraine’s border. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) renewed support for the billions in aid by claiming the strongest nation on earth, the United States, is dependent on Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, for its security.

“It is not an act of charity for the United States and our NATO allies to help supply the Ukrainian people’s self-defense,” McConnell said. “It is a direct investment in our own core national interests. America is a world power with worldwide interests. Our security and prosperity are deeply intertwined with a secure and stable Europe.”