Poll: Majority of U.S. Worried About China’s Global Influence

A majority of the United States is worried about China’s influence around the world, according to a recent poll.

The most recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center with 1,247 adults showed that 89 percent of people in the United States are worried about the influence the communist country has around the world.

Of that, 28 percent is “extremely concerned, while 33 percent is “very concerned,” and 28 percent is “moderately concerned.” There was only ten percent of respondents who said they were not concerned at all.

The poll was conducted from February 16 to 20, with a 3.7 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Tensions with the communist country have appeared to grow since the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon roughly two weeks ago. Of course, despite U.S. officials claiming it was a spy balloon with surveillance capability, China maintains it was just an off-course weather balloon.

The Biden administration determined that the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down earlier this month was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring communications signals, according to a senior State Department official on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris later claimed that downing the balloon should not impact diplomatic relations with communist China. “I don’t think so, no,” she told the outlet. Harris also argued the Biden administration seeks “competition” with Beijing and “not conflict or confrontation.”

The Associated Press has noted that the Biden administration has kept tariffs in place from the Trump administration on imports from China in addition to restricting the sale of advanced computer chips to the communist country, which ultimately argued Chinese officials.

