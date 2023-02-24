Poll Suggests Democrats Warming Up to Biden 2024

Democrats may be viewing a second presidential bid for President Biden more favorably, a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll found.

According to the survey, 50 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents now believe they will have the best chance of winning the presidency in 2024 with President Biden at the helm as the nominee. However, a significant portion, 45 percent, still believe Democrats are better suited with someone else.

Conversely, 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe the GOP has the best chance of defeating Democrats in 2024 with Trump leading the charge, while 54 percent believe they will have the best chance if they choose someone else. Notably, that figure — 54 percent — remains unchanged from November’s data. However, the 42 percent who believe Trump serves as the best bet for Republicans to defeat Democrats in 2024 is up from the 35 percent in November.

More per the survey:

Most Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (83%) have a favorable view of Biden, comparable to the favorable rating he received last November. … Trump’s favorable rating among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (68%) is down from 79% last November and is his lowest favorable rating among this group since September 2016 (65%). One in four Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (25%) have an unfavorable view of the former president.

The survey was taken February 13-16, 2023, among 1,352 adults and has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error. It follows several surveys showing Democrats unexcited about Biden’s potential reelection bid.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey released this month, for example, found just 37 percent of Democrats expressing hope of Biden running for reelection in 2024.

Biden, 80, recently underwent a medical exam, and his doctor deemed him “fit for duty” ahead of his prospective 2024 launch.

This week, Trump took to TruthSocial, calling on “ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States” to undergo a “full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement…”

“Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed. MAGA!” he exclaimed following Haley calling for a competency test for those running for president over the age of 75.