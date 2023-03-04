Nina Jankowicz, the short-lived disinformation czar for the Biden Department of Homeland Security, is soliciting funds for a lawsuit against Fox News for allegedly spreading “lies” about her.

Jankowicz posted a five-minute video to her Twitter account along with a GoFundMe page asking for money to sue Fox News. According to the GoFundMe page, she is seeking to raise $100,000. So far, she has raised over $10,000.

Fox News lied about me hundreds of times to tens of millions of people. Help me hold them accountable for the harm they do.https://t.co/m7O8m50OPmhttps://t.co/4K7RgedI90 — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) March 2, 2023

In April 2022, the Biden administration created the “Disinformation Governance Board,” which would be situated within the DHS to combat “disinformation” and focused on disinformation regarding the U.S. southern border but also Russian disinformation. The administration appointed Jankowicz, a former adviser to Ukraine, as its executive director.

The creation of the board and Jankowicz’s appointment garnered fierce opposition from conservatives over the prospect of the government regulating Americans’ speech, leading to the pausing of the board and Jankowicz resigning. DHS dismantled the board in August 2022.

Jankowicz said in her video she now wants to sue Fox News for “malicious, reckless lies” about her. Her video plays clips, primarily from Fox News show hosts and pundits, criticizing her based on things she had posted to social media.

Although it was not featured in her video, Jankowicz at one point pushed the narrative that the New York Post‘s reporting on abandoned Hunter Biden laptops that contained a trove of information about his business dealings was Russian disinformation.

She claimed that Fox News launched an “overly personalized, false, and incendiary coverage of me, mainstreaming online conspiracy theories to tens of millions of Americans.”

She said although the network’s statements about her were “easily disproven by a few minutes of research,” she said they led her to resign her position and blamed the network and attacks for taking away “peace with my son during his first year in the world.”

She claimed she suffered an “onslaught of violent online abuse” during her final weeks of pregnancy.

“To put it simply: my life has been irrevocably altered because Fox News repeatedly force-fed lies about me to tens of millions of their viewers. Tens of thousands have harassed me online. Hundreds have violently threatened me,” she said.

She said the money raised would help her sue Fox News and support “other security and legal costs related to Fox News’ actions.” She said that includes hiring a lawyer after being subpoenaed by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)’s Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

She said recently hired a lawyer to help her obtain a protective order against a harasser, and that she had to hire a separate lawyer due to being sued in what she called “frivolous, nonsensical lawsuit.”

She said that only represented “some” of her current costs and needs “may change.”

“Rest assured that I will not waste, divert, or profit from your donations. Any funds raised in excess of protecting me and my family will be used to support other women and people of intersectional identities who find themselves in situations similar to mine,” she claimed.

