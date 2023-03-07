California Residents Frustrated: 10 Days Trapped in Snow as Newsom Left

Residents of California’s mountain communities were finally seeing some roads cleared on Monday, but voiced their frustration after spending more than ten days trapped in the snow — while Gov. Gavin Newsom was away.

Newsom (D) disappeared to Baja California without explanation, shortly after declaring a state of emergency last week — a week after blizzards had swept the state, and thousands of residents were stranded in snowdrifts.

Key highways into the San Bernardino mountains were finally opened on Monday. Previously, residents were only allowed to travel with an official escort, and were not allowed to return once they left their communities.

Those trapped by the storm — which dumped over 100 inches of snow on communities like Crestline and Lake Arrowhead, and forced Northern California ski resorts to close as well — cheered the first arriving snowplows.

But there was also plenty of frustration, as many residents had been running out of food, fuel, and medicine. The Los Angeles Times reported:

As crews hustled to clear snow-covered roads in the San Bernardino Mountains, many residents remained stranded Monday, frustrated at being cut off for more than 10 days and running low on food and medicine. The major highways to the mountains were reopened Monday afternoon to residents with proof of residency, the California Highway Patrol announced. They advised residents heading back home to have a contingency plan in case their houses were inaccessible because of the heavy snow. … The slow pace of clearing roads has been a source of growing anger in mountain communities. Making matters worse, residents have endured gas leaks, fires and roof cave-ins because of the snow, and authorities have struggled to provide aid.

Newsom never explained why he left the state. Instead, he went right back to attacking conservatives, tweeting Monday that the state would no longer do business with the Walgreens pharmacy chain, which stopped selling abortion pills in states that had outlawed them.

While away, Newsom continued trolling conservative states over social issues, even as residents of mountain communities remained stuck, and scared.

