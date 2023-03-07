Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated Tuesday that Fox News should prevent Tucker Carlson from airing more January 6 video footage of “lies” Tuesday evening.

Carlson released footage Monday that alleged Democrats knew Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick had not been murdered during the riot but mislead the public about his death, and that Ray Epps lied to the committee about when he left Capitol grounds. In addition, Carlson allegedly debunked the January 6 Committee’s claim that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) had run away from the Capitol in fear. It also showed police escorting Shaman Jacob Chansley inside the Capitol.

Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, was alarmed by the recently disclosed footage and warned more will be released Tuesday evening by Carlson. Schumer said:

I and so many others who were here are just furious with Tucker Carson. With disregard of the risks and knowing full well he was lying, lying to his audience, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran a lengthy segment last night, arguing the January 6 Capitol attack was not a violent insurrection.

Schumer went on to say:

To say January 6 was not violent is a lie, a lie pure and simple. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a prime-time cable news anchor manipulate his viewers the way Mr. Carlson did last night. I don’t think I’ve ever seen an anchor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain.

“And he’s going to come back tonight with another segment,” Schumer warned. “Fox News should tell him not to. Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, tell Carlson not to run a second segment of lies”:

“Rupert Murdoch has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight [and] from letting him go on again and again and again [because] our democracy depends on it,” Schumer later told reporters.