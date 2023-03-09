Consumer Advocacy Group Releases Report Warning Congress About Dangers of ESG Investing

Consumers’ Research, an advocacy group, sent a letter and an extensive report this week to Congressional leaders, explaining the inner workings of environmental, social, and governance (ESG), which lays out a roadmap to prevent the movement’s growing influence.

“We write today to raise the alarm about the encroachment of another existential threat to our liberty… Intentionally designed to be opaque yet seem benign, ESG represents a grave menace to America,” stated Will Hild, Consumers’ Research executive director, in the letter to Congressional leaders. He continued:

ESG is the weaponization of America’s investments against its own citizenry. Against their freedoms. Against their jobs. Against their retirements. Against their pocketbooks. Against their national security. It undercuts democratic rule. It aids communist dictators and petty tyrants alike. It concentrates power into the hands of a tiny group of Wall Street managers who were not elected, lack any accountability to the people, and routinely make it clear they resent any restriction on their power to set policy. As Breitbart News has noted in the past, ESG policies are a form of leftist activism in financial investing that has become the latest vector to influence the way Wall Street financial firms and corporations continue to take social and political positions that do not relate to their business, such as stances associated with climate change, as well as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) agenda. The extensive report from Consumers’ Research is meant to explain the inner workings of ESG to Congress. Hild noted that the research could be used as a “detailed guide on how ESG grifters are perverting our markets using our own investment dollars.”

The report is in three parts:

Mapping out the key players forcing policy on the public through proxy voting.

Outlining applicable law for future actions combating the ESG agenda and other relevant facts.

And features an appendix with suggested questions Congress should ask groups pushing ESG: asset managers, proxy advisers, companies, activists, and other coordinators.

This comes as Congress passed the resolution to scrap President Joe Biden’s ESG rule, sending it to the president’s desk for him to likely veto. The rule enabled fund managers to prioritize ESG initiatives, a form of leftist activism, in financial investing — a rollback of a rule made under former President Donald Trump.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.