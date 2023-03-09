Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suffered a concussion after tripping at a Washington hotel Wednesday evening and is expected to remain hospitalized for several days, a spokesman for the senator said.

McConnell, 81, was rushed to the hospital upon tripping at a reception and private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hosted by the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign fund closely aligned with his establishment political position.

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment,” his office said.

“The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes,” the statement said.

McConnell’s absence will impact the Republican Senate minority. Until McConnell’s return, Republicans will only have 48 lawmakers to combat Democrat policies. Democrats control the Senate with 51 votes. Notably, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has been absent for over a week but will purportedly return soon.

First elected in 1984, McConnell became the longest-serving Senate party leader in history after winning January’s reelection as Senate GOP leader. Ten defectors voted for challenger Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). The votes against McConnell marked the first time he has received a “no” vote for the leadership position, a sign the Republican Party has begun to turn against his establishment agenda.

Under McConnell’s leadership, the nation has struggled with soaring debt, illegal immigration, and deteriorating real wages.

McConnell presided over the enactment of Obamacare, the 2008 big bank bailout, big tech censorship, and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s alleged lies to Congress without consequences.

