Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was hospitalized after falling at a Washington, DC, hotel, his spokesman announced Wednesday evening.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

Popp provided no other information about McConnell’s condition.

McConnell, 81, is serving his seventh term in the U.S. Senate after taking office in 1984.

The former Senate Majority Leader previously tripped at his Kentucky home in 2019, an incident after which he underwent surgery to repair a fractured shoulder.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.