Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday host Matt Boyle that pro-economic growth policies are the best way to offset the $31.3 trillion national debt.

While President Joe Biden has floated tax hikes as a way to offset the debt ceiling, House Republicans are seeking spending cuts. Ramaswamy believes that this is a “false debate” and that pro-economic growth policies are the key to combatting debt.

“Now we had four percent-plus GDP growth through 1971, 1972 for all of our nation’s history,” he said. “Ever since then, it’s been 2.5 percent or less, on average, and well under 2.5 percent is what we’re averaging today. And so I think that if you actually embrace a pro-growth agenda, we should be able to grow our way out of the problem.”

Ramaswamy, who seeks to revitalize American Exceptionalism, then accused the radical left of perpetuating a “de-growth agenda.”

“But we live in this cultural moment where you’re supposed to apologize for that in this country,” he told Boyle, adding that the “climate movement” is “an anti-growth agenda.”

“That’s why it’s opposed to nuclear energy — because you would think that if you were opposed to carbon emissions, you would embrace nuclear energy,” he said. “But no, no. Their problem with nuclear energy is it might be too good at solving even their own supposed energy crisis, and so what they really oppose is the growth agenda itself.”

“Other Republicans should be seeing this stuff,” he added. “They’re not there. They’re falling into the trap of the false debate of the other side, of whether you’re in the Trump camp or the McConnell camp for, you know, spending more. But then, if you’re spending more, that can go on forever, so you fall into Biden’s trap of higher taxes. Or is it just about cutting entitlements and assume that that’s going to solve a problem by playing defense? Well, the best defense is actually offense, and the best offense is actually growth.”

Ramaswamy also spoke with Boyle about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, asserting that it was “one of the biggest evangelists of DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] and ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance].”

