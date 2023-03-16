Biden Is Now Resurrecting One of Obama’s Most Treacherous Initiatives

The following content is sponsored by InvestorPlace.

If you think your money is safe in your bank account, Biden has other plans.

A former bank insider is going public with a warning. He’s uncovered how Biden plans to take control of American bank accounts.

In his controversial message, this insider holds nothing back:

“I believe [Biden’s new program is] now designed to target ALL American citizens who dare disagree with the Dems’ progressive agenda.”

Perhaps most disturbing of all is how this program was the original brainchild of Obama.

For decades, this insider has helped the financial elite avoid some of the worst financial bloodbaths in American history – including the Black Monday crash in 1987, the dot-com crash in 2000, and even the 2008 financial crisis.

His name is Louis Navellier, and he manages over $1 billion in private client money.

These days, when he delivers an urgent warning, he gets attention.

Even though he frequently appears on national news to deliver his expertise, Mr. Navellier’s exposé on Biden is far too controversial for the mainstream media. He chose to release his findings on his website.

This disturbing move by Biden could send an earthquake through our country’s entire financial system. Mr. Navellier’s message reveals the immediate steps you need to take.

If you’re concerned about what’s happening to this country, you’re going to want to see what Mr. Navellier has to say. (His message is available here for a limited time.)

Within the first 30-45 seconds, you’ll see how Biden plans to target certain Americans.

We can’t promise that viewing this will be easy. But it could help you stay safe.

To see Louis Navellier’s warning, click here right now.