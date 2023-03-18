Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasted George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Saturday shortly after former President Donald J. Trump asserted that “illegal leaks” from Bragg’s office indicate he will be arrested Tuesday.

“A Trump indictment would be a national disaster. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals,” Ramaswamy wrote in a tweet.

Bragg is reportedly preparing to indict the leading GOP presidential candidate “for alleged hush money payments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016” to porn star Stormy Daniels, Fox News reported.

“If a Republican prosecutor in 2004 had used a campaign finance technicality to arrest then-candidate John Kerry while Bush & Cheney were in power, liberals would have cried foul – and rightly so,” Ramaswamy said.

He added, “Principles go beyond partisanship” and said the arrest of the 45th president would “mark a dark moment in American history and will undermine public trust in our electoral system itself.”

“I call on the Manhattan District Attorney to reconsider this action and to put aside partisan politics in service of preserving our Constitutional republic,” he added.

Trump shared the news in a Truth Social post on Saturday morning:

NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

Citing a court source, Fox News’s Chris Pandolfo reported that Bragg’s office “will meet with law enforcement to ‘discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week.'”