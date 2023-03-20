House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is preparing to demand testimony from members of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as an indictment of former President Donald Trump is expected, according to a report.

Politico reported Monday morning Jordan and other senior Republican leaders are planning to demand testimony from the office as the office appears poised to indict Trump as soon as Tuesday.

“If that happens, Republicans want to have a response ready to go. They say they’re going to investigate the Manhattan District Attorney, who would be bringing these charges against Donald Trump,” Politico‘s Rachel Bade said on Politico Playbook’s podcast on Monday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters, including from Breitbart News, at the House GOP retreat in Orlando on Sunday there could be some sort of action by Jordan even before a potential indictment — as early as Monday.

The action could including calling in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other members of his office and putting them under oath and questioning them about the indictment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is essentially using the same legal theory to potentially indict former President Donald Trump that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was fined for, argued former United States Attorney Brett Tolman. https://t.co/ww75wdz3wj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 20, 2023

Jordan told Politico: “Bragg is a George Soros-backed crazy left wing prosecutor who is presiding in Manhattan where crime is on the rise and is doing this as a purely political sham.”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) also told Politico he wants to see Bragg come in.

House GOP members are rallying around Trump, as Breitbart News has reported.

