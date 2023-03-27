Notably, about 1,040 private jets reportedly flew in and out of airports serving the global economic summit in 2022, “releasing four times the average weekly CO2 emissions from this highly polluting mode of travel,” Euro News reported.

In a sit-down interview over the weekend, Yahoo News’ Ben Adler questioned Kerry about the contradiction of many global warming alarmists flying gas-guzzling private jets to Davos. The event was held from January 16 to 20.

Adler began to form his question. “You recently switched, I read, from flying private flying commercial–”