John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, defended attendees who flew on gas-guzzling private jets to Davos, Switzerland, where global warming is often discussed as a preeminent crisis.
Notably, about 1,040 private jets reportedly flew in and out of airports serving the global economic summit in 2022, “releasing four times the average weekly CO2 emissions from this highly polluting mode of travel,” Euro News reported.
In a sit-down interview over the weekend, Yahoo News’ Ben Adler questioned Kerry about the contradiction of many global warming alarmists flying gas-guzzling private jets to Davos. The event was held from January 16 to 20.
Adler began to form his question. “You recently switched, I read, from flying private flying commercial–”
“I fly commercially,” he said.
Alder tried again. “The reason I bring that up is private aviation is an example of something where people are starting to pay more attention and– but when people who go to Davos to talk about climate change fly private, it seems like they don’t want to make–”
Kerry cut Alder off and justified those who flew private. “Well, they actually– I’ve talked to them about it. They offset … They buy offsets, they offset. And they are working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition,” he added:
REPORTER: "People who go to Davos to talk about climate change fly private…"
JOHN KERRY: "They offset and they are working harder than most people I know to be able to try to effect this transition." pic.twitter.com/BS1FD5X0wP
