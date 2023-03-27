A bank founded by Chinese-Americans that facilitated many Biden family transactions voluntarily provided Republican investigators with Biden family bank records, a stark difference from the current practices of U.S. banks, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) revealed Sunday.

Cathay Bank, which has offices in the U.S. and communist China, voluntarily provided Johnson’s investigation with 200 bank records from 2017 and 2018 showing how the Biden family moved money through a complicated web of entities. The specific records revealed transactions between Hunter Biden-linked business entities and Chinese energy firm CEFC, whose top company lieutenant was the “spy chief of China,” according to Hunter Biden.

In contrast, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) has not received such easy cooperation from U.S. banks that have records of the Biden family business.

During his probe, Comer has launched a number of subpoenas to obtain the Biden family’s bank records. One of those subpoenas compelled damning information to come to light that showed the Biden family members collectedly received a $1.3 million cut from a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC, according to Comer.

“That is a very interesting development right there,” Johnson told Fox News. “That bank from China [Cathay Bank]. Let’s face it, the Communist Party controls those types of institutions. They willingly gave us the documents that backed up the Treasury records [Suspicious Activity Reports].”

Johnson questioned why a bank linked to China would be more willing to provide bank documents to investigators than U.S. banks under the control of U.S. banking regulators.

“Is that the Chinese Communist Party, is that a shot across President Biden’s bow saying, listen, this is some of the information we have. If you don’t toe the line, if you don’t do things that displease us, we’re going to even provide… more information?” Johnson questioned. “So we obviously have a multiple-tier system of justice.”

Warner: ‘China Has Been Flooding the Zone’ to Control Rulemaking Bodies and Has Had Success:

Since November, Comer has turned much of his attention to retrieving the Biden family bank records to ascertain whether President Joe Biden in compromised by communist China.

“We owe it to the American people to determine whether President Biden is compromised and if there is a national security threat,” Comer told Breitbart News on Friday.

“President Biden has repeatedly denied any knowledge about his son’s business dealings but evidence continues to show that he did in fact know,” Comer said. “The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the evidence about the Biden family’s influence peddling and shady business practices and seek information from those involved.”

“Give Me a Break, Man”: Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Family’s Business Relations in China:

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter's firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government's Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer's work also uncovered the Biden family's other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris's investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden "laptop from hell" also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter's businesses, appearing to even have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.