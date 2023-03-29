Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) will reportedly make his return to the U.S. Senate the week of April 17 after checking himself into the hospital for “clinical depression” in February.

“Sen. John Fetterman plans to return to the Senate the week of April 17 after more than a month of inpatient treatment for depression, according to two people with direct knowledge of his plan,” Politico reported on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania senator checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in February, where he began receiving treatment on a voluntary basis for “clinical depression” after being examined by doctors, according to a statement from Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, at the time.

It was the second time the senator had been in the hospital within weeks. The week before, Fetterman was hospitalized for “clinical depression,” he made a hospital visit after he “began feeling lightheaded.” At the time, Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Cavello, said that “initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke” but that more tests would be run.

Fetterman’s return will be greatly welcomed by Senate Democrats, who have a slim majority, since it would ultimately help fend off Republican-led bills. Since he left the Senate for the hospital, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) also announced that she would miss some time in the Senate to receive treatment for shingles.

The move by both senators left the Democrats without an outright majority and a struggle to get bills passed and deals made in their absence.

