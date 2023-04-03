Poll: Most Believe Indictment Will Not Have a Negative Effect on Trump

Most Americans do not think the indictment from a New York grand jury will have a negative effect on former President Donald Trump, a recent survey from YouGov/Yahoo found.

The survey found a plurality, 43 percent, expressing the belief that the indictment against Trump is motivated more by “political bias against Trump.” However, 42 percent believe it is motivated by a “genuine desire to hold Trump accountable,” and 15 percent remain unsure.

There is no majority consensus on the details of the case, as 45 percent said they believe Trump falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star, while 26 percent said he did not, and 29 percent remain unsure.

Americans also remain split when asked if Trump will be found guilty, as 39 percent said they are not sure, followed by 31 percent who said no and 30 percent who said yes.

When asked how the indictment will affect Trump as a 2024 presidential candidate, most, 51 percent, believe it will not negatively affect him. Of those, 27 percent said it makes no difference, while nearly a quarter, 24 percent, believe it will make him stronger.

Further, half agree that a prosecutor from one party — in this case, leftist prosecutor Alvin Bragg — indicting a presidential candidate from another party is “unfair.”

The survey was taken March 30-31, among 1,089 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error. It coincides with the results of a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group first obtained by Breitbart News, which also found most Americans agreeing that an indictment of Trump would either help him or have no effect:

A whopping 74 percent of Americans believe that an indictment of Trump either helps him or will have no effect on his presidential campaign — 37.5 percent said it will not affect him and 36.8 percent said it will help him. Only 25.7 percent of voters surveyed think it will hurt his presidential campaign. “It’s obvious to the majority of Americans that former President Trump is being hounded by a politically motivated witch hunt designed to discredit him in order to render him a permanent pariah in American politics,” Mark Meckler, the president of Convention of States, said. “This tactic has never worked, and these early numbers already reveal it’s going to backfire. Voters either think his indictment and arrest will either have absolutely no impact on his 2024 bid, or that it will even boost his campaign.”

Trump is headed to New York on Monday, where he is expected to stay the night in Trump Tower and head to his arraignment on Tuesday. According to Trump adviser Jason Miller, the former president is in “great spirits.”

“It’s how he powers through in the face of adversity and how he’s been doing this ever since he came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower is just amazing. No one else in history has been able to do this,” Miller said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday. “The more they attack him, the stronger he gets.”

