Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) raised $3.7 million in the first quarter fundraising for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), according to his campaign.

Gallego raised $3.7 million in the first fundraising quarter of the 2024 cycle from over 106,000 donations.

His campaign touted its campaign haul as being “more than double Sinema’s cash-on-hand increase,” which was reported by Politico as being a $1.7 million increase, giving her $9.9 million cash on hand. Gallego also noted that he “received more than twice as many individual contributions as Sinema has in the last three years combined.”

“Despite getting bankrolled by Wall Street lobbyists and corporate executives, Sinema couldn’t come close to our grassroots fundraising operation,” the congressman told the Hill. “I’m honored to have earned the trust and support of grassroots donors across the Arizona.”

“Today’s numbers make it clear: everyday Arizonans are with us. We have a long road ahead, but together we’re unstoppable,” the congressman added.

Gallego is currently the only Arizonan running for the Senate seat this cycle. Sinema, who currently holds the seat, has yet to announce what she plans to do in the upcoming election after she left the Democrat Party in December to become an “Arizona independent.”

Additionally, there has yet to be a Republican that has launched a campaign for the seat as well. However, the election is projected to be tough if it turns into a three-party election if Sinema runs as an independent and not in the Democrat primary, in addition to Ruben Gallego and a Republican.

Gallego has already had some experience with Senate races as the head of BOLD PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), and on the organization’s independent expenditure side. While there, he oversaw the group’s largest-ever midterm haul to help get members elected. Gallego stepped down in January to focus on his Senate bid.

“Ruben Gallego’s fundraising numbers are just the latest example of the strength of his candidacy,” said Chuck Rocha, a campaign strategist who is running Gallego’s Latino outreach, told the Hill. “I think it also helps solidify him as the Democratic nominee and will keep other Democrats who were thinking of running out of the race.”

