Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) warned on Tuesday that the unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump will set “a damaging new normal” of enabling rogue prosecutors to go after their political enemies.

Rubio released a nearly two-minute video on Twitter ahead of the expected arraignment of Trump, calling the day “a bad day for all of us.”

“Put aside for a moment whether you like Trump or [do not] like him, whether you are for him or not for him…Today, American politics crosses a line that it is never going to come back from,” Rubio said.

“After today, especially on the basis of how ridiculous these charges are … every prosecutor in America that wants to make a name for themselves now is going to have permission to basically go after someone in the other party,” the senator continued.

“What’s going to stop some Republican or conservative prosecutor now from saying, ‘Well now I’m going to go after Joe Biden or his family, or Bill Clinton, or Hillary Clinton or Nancy Pelosi’ — whoever? What’s going to stop them? Nothing is going to stop them because today we set a new normal,” he said.

Rubio said Trump’s indictment sets the precedent that “if you really want to take someone down, nothing should stop you” and that prosecutors will be able to “manipulate the law” any way they desire in order to charge someone.

“And what really is damaging is that the charges here are absurd. You’re talking about a misdemeanor, if proven, a misdemeanor that had a statute of limitations that expired,” he continued. “So this prosecutor has decided to link it to a federal charge, an election law charge, that the federal government decided not to pursue, and all of it built on the testimony of a convicted liar.”

Many reports indicate that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought charges against Trump related to allegations that the former president hid a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Yahoo News also published an alleged leak on Monday night, claiming Trump would face “34 felony counts for falsification of business records.” Exactly what Trump stands accused of will not become public until the indictment is published, which is expected on Tuesday.

“And so people see this for what it is: it is political. But it’s more than just political, it’s poison to our country. It will permanently change politics in America forever,” the senator added.

Rubio concluded by warning that Americans will “regret this day whether you like Trump or not.”

“We are setting a new normal — a damaging new normal — that is going to disfigure American politics and put us on a destructive road. We are going to regret this day for a very, very long time,” he said.