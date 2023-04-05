North Carolina Republicans Advance Plan to Outlaw Sanctuary Counties

Republicans in the North Carolina House of Representatives have advanced a plan to outlaw sanctuary counties that shield illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

Last week, Republicans passed HB 10 — sponsored by GOP State Reps. Destin Hall, Brenden Jones, Jason Saine, and Carson Smith — which would require all counties across North Carolina to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Currently, the Center for Immigration Studies lists Buncombe County, Durham County, Forsyth County, Mecklenburg County, Orange County, and Wake County as sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to turn illegal aliens arrested by law enforcement over to ICE agents.

In practice, the legislation would mandate that all counties in North Carolina notify ICE agents when illegal aliens are arrested for local crimes and placed in local police custody.

The vote was 71 to 44 with Democrat State Rep. Michael Wray joining Republicans as well as State Rep. Tricia Cotham, who recently switched from the Democrat Party to the GOP, giving Republicans a veto-proof majority in the state’s House of Representatives.

Now, the legislation goes to the North Carolina State Senate where Republicans are hopeful they can pass the legislation and send it to Gov. Roy Cooper’s (D) desk.

If Cooper vetoes the bill, Republicans could override his veto with their supermajorities in the State House and State Senate.

