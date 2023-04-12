Poll: Kevin McCarthy Job Approval Soars Since Becoming House Speaker

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) job approval rating has soared since his becoming Speaker of the House earlier this year, according to the latest Economist/YouGov Poll.

The poll found that McCarthy has a job approval rating of a positive seven as Speaker of the House, which is up 15 points since the end of last year, when he was still House minority leader — the month before he was elected Speaker.

Forty-four percent of the respondents said they strongly or somewhat approved of McCarthy’s handling his job as the Speaker of the House when asked by the pollsters.

In comparison, only 37 percent said they disapproved, and 19 percent said they were unsure. The poll surveyed 1,322 registered voters between April 8 and 11 and had a 2.9 percent margin of error.

However, McCarthy’s job approval has significantly improved compared to the December poll, conducted from December 17 to 20, among 1321 registered voters and with a 2.9 percent margin of error.

The December poll found McCarthy’s overall job approval rating at a negative eight.

Thirty-six percent strongly or somewhat approved of McCarthy’s handling of his job as the House minority leader, while 44 percent disapproved. Twenty percent were unsure.

Comparatively, when Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was Speaker in December, her job approval rating was also underwater, at a negative five. Only 45 percent approved of her role as Speaker, while half (50 percent) disapproved. Six percent were unsure.

After winning the majority in the House in November, McCarthy, who had a majority of his party’s backing to become Speaker, went through a historic 15-ballot speakership election spanning five days before he could muster up enough Republicans to secure the Speaker’s gavel.

