Massachusetts: Parents Protest High School Hosting Drag Queen Event

Parents in Massachusetts are protesting against a high school that plans to host a drag queen performance for students during school hours.

Newton North High School will be hosting a performance headlined by drag queen Missy Steak to celebrate Transgender Bisexual Gay and Lesbian Awareness Day. The drag queen will reportedly sing and talk to the students for 30 minutes. Students will not be required to attend the event, the school principal told parents in an email, and can instead sit in the cafeteria while other students watch the performance. According to NBC10 Boston, parents will be holding a protest near the high school as the event unfolds.

“If it were up to me, I’d say, ‘Don’t do this event,'” one parent told reporters. “This performance is really forcing the hand of parents to either kind of do this draconian prohibition or say to their kids, ‘Alright you can go,’ and hope for the best.”

Missy Steak, the drag queen, said that the performance will be nothing sexual and all “clownery.”

“I’m not going to be doing anything that’s un age-appropriate,” Steak told reporters. “It’s not sexual. It’s fun, it’s art, it’s clownery. We come in, and we sing, or we dance, or we read, and we leave, and it’s just something we do for fun and to bring fun to other people.”

Dr. Kathleen Smith, the Interim Superintendent of the school, told Fox News that “students selected this” performance and that the school stands proud to support LGBTQ+ students.

“Students selected this specific performance because drag is a performance art that is often a part of LGBTQ+ events,” she said. “While there are many different types of drag performances, this particular performance is appropriate for the teenage audience. Like many of the performances in our schools, this performance seeks to deliver an important message – a message of kindness, inclusivity, and positivity – in a way that engages the teen audience.”

“We are proud to support our LGBTQ+ students as they build awareness of and celebrate their identities within the context of our larger school community,” she added.

While Steak claims the performance will be age-appropriate, the drag queen has made some charged statements in past performances, such as when he said that his “secret weapon” is “my ability to maintain an erection despite all the anti-depressants I’m on” during a “Meet the Contestants” segment for “Drag Gauntlet.”

