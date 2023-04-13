Republican Rep. Mike Collins’ (R-GA) district office in Monroe County, Georgia, was burglarized after office hours, according to his office’s spokesperson.

Collins’ spokesperson DJ Griffin issued a statement Thursday indicating there was an “unauthorized entry and burglary” at the congressman’s Monroe district office.

“This morning, Rep. Collins’ district office staff noticed an unauthorized entry and burglary of the Monroe district office that occurred sometime after 5 pm yesterday afternoon but before 9 am this morning,” Griffin stated.

“Official equipment and personal property are missing. The Monroe Police Department and United States Capitol Police were immediately notified and an investigation is underway,” Griffin added. “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Monroe Police Department at (770) 267-7576.”

Collins is a first-term congressman for Georgia’s Tenth Congressional District, with offices in Monroe County and Washington, DC.

This is a developing story.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.