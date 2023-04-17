Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) campaign paid an Illinois man $7,500 in a settlement after the man sued Pelosi, her campaign, and the fundraising apparatus ActBlue over “invasive and harassing” fundraising text messages.

Jorge Rojas sued Pelosi in federal court in October, accusing her and her campaign of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 by sending him 21 “harassing” text messages in a nine-month span, Business Insider reported.

That law, which has been found to apply to text messages, orders telemarketers not to contact U.S. residents listed on the Do Not Call Registry.

“As the Supreme Court has explained, Americans passionately disagree about many things,” Rojas’ complaint states. “But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls.”

Rojas placed himself on the Do Not Call Registry in 2008 to “obtain solitude from invasive and harassing telemarketing calls,” according to the lawsuit.

Rojas argued the text messages amounted to a “malicious, intentional, willful, reckless, wanton and negligent disregard” for his rights and that he “experienced frustration, annoyance, irritation, and a sense that his privacy has been invaded.”

Rojas sought at least $31,500 in damages, including $1,500 for each text message he received from Pelosi’s campaign, but he dropped the lawsuit in February.

However, campaign finance disclosures released Friday revealed Pelosi’s campaign paid Rojas $7,500 as part of a “settlement.”

Neither Rojas nor Pelosi’s office has commented on the settlement payment.

Rojas also sued the California Democrat Party in November for $4,500 in damages, the New York Post reported.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.