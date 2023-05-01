Democrat Jay Inslee Will Not Seek Fourth Term as Washington Governor

Progressive Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) revealed Monday that he will not seek reelection for another term as governor.

Inslee’s announcement came Monday after months of speculation regarding a potential reelection bid for a fourth term as governor, Seattle Times political reporter Jim Brunner noted Monday.

“During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation,” touted Inslee in a press release.

He marks the second governor in state history who is “ready to pass the torch” after serving a third term as he shies away from breaking precedent.

Two prominent Washington Democrats – Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Land Commissioner Hilary Franz – have publicly considered gubernatorial bids, Politico noted. When Inslee launched a brief presidential campaign in 2020, the two were discussed as possible successors.

Brunner noted that both Democrats are expected to announce their candidacies quickly now that Inslee is out of the 2024 picture.

Although his 56.6 percent support as an incumbent underperformed President Joe Biden in the deep blue state, Inslee still enjoyed a 13 percent margin of victory over Republican Loren Culp in 2020.

A Republican has not governed the Evergreen State since Gov. John Spellman from 1981-85 — nearly four decades. Politico’s Zach Montellar listed two Republicans who could vie for the governorship: Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and former Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA).

Herrera Beutler was one of ten House Republcians who voted to convict former President Donald Trump on impeachment charges following the January 6 Capitol riot.

Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent and Rep. Marie Perez (D-WA) beat out Herrera-Buetler in the open primary for Washington’s Third Congressional District last year. Perez went on to beat Kent in the general election.

Inslee’s announcement comes as a Washington Senate bill “that would prevent parents from intervening in their child’s decision to receive gender transition treatments” has cleared both chambers of the state legislature and awaits his action.