John Fetterman Blames ‘Brutality’ of Senate Campaign from ‘the Other Side’ for His Depression

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) walks through the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. …
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) cited the “brutality” seen from “the other side” of his Senate campaign as one reason for his depression, which caused him to be absent from the Senate for two months, in an interview.

Fetterman took a two-month leave of absence from the Senate just one month after being sworn into office to receive treatment for depression from Walter Reed Medical Center.

He returned to the Capitol in the middle of last month.

Fetterman told KDKA-TV’s Jon Delano that he feels “fantastic” since returning to work.

“I feel fantastic, honestly,” Fetterman said. “A lot of people have been asking, ‘Hey, how are you feeling, how’s your depression?’ It’s in remission, and I am just so grateful to be feeling great.”

John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, and his wife Gisele Fetterman walk with the United Steelworkers District 10 union during a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Delano then asked if Fetterman is “fit, mentally and physically,” to continue his service as Pennsylvania’s U.S. senator.

“That certainly is very blunt, but my answer will be blunt, too. Hell, yes, and that’s why I’m doing it,” Fetterman said. “Just the way any Pennsylvanians are working, you take it a day and a day and work hard, and that’s exactly what I am doing here.”

He went on to blame the “brutality of the campaign” for causing his depression, along with the stroke he suffered last May.

“It was after the brutality of the campaign, the other side,” Fetterman said. “Some people believe it was one of the most vicious political campaigns.”

However, Fetterman does not explicitly blame Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz for causing his depression.

“I wasn’t being the kind of senator Pennsylvania deserved. I wasn’t being the kind of husband Gisele deserved, I wasn’t being the kind of father my children deserved,” he added.

Watch: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) Returns to Capitol Hill After Two-Month Absence
C-SPAN

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.