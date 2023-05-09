House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Tuesday after he met with President Joe Biden he “did not see any new movement” on a potential debt ceiling deal.

McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) held a press conference after their meeting with Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

“I didn’t see any new movement,” McCarthy revealed. He said that everyone in the meeting “reiterated” their positions that they have long held. He added that staff will continue to negotiate.

McCarthy noted that we have roughly two weeks before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s suggested June 1 deadline.

The California Republican said he does not believe Schumer can pass a bill that could raise the debt ceiling; Senate Republicans, including McConnell, have pledged they would not back a clean debt ceiling bill.

McCarthy chided Biden for waiting 97 days for Tuesday’s negotiations. He said the Republican debt ceiling bill, the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, would raise the debt ceiling in a responsible manner and boost economic growth.

McConnell emphasized that the United States is going to default on its debt. He said that elections have consequences and the president needs to “get serious” about negotiating with McCarthy.

He added the “solution” is between Biden and McCarthy.

McCarthy said that Biden’s claim that the Republican debt ceiling bill would cut veteran care is a “lie” and political “rhetoric.”