Democrat presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. made it clear Wednesday he will not, under any circumstances, join former President Donald Trump on a 2024 general election ticket, quashing all speculation on the matter.

“Just to quell any speculation, UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES will I join Donald Trump on an electoral ticket,” Kennedy, who announced his presidential bid last month, said on social media.

“Our positions on certain fundamental issues, our approaches to governance, and our philosophies of leadership could not be further apart,” he added:

Kennedy’s remark comes one day after the release of a Rasmussen Reports survey, which found Kennedy with a positive favorable rating among both Democrats and Republicans, as well a as a plurality of independent voters.

While Democrats, specifically, still view Biden as the best choice when choosing from Kennedy and Marianne Williamson, likely voters across the board were split when it came to the prospect of a Biden-Harris ticket versus a Trump-Kennedy ticket.

Per the survey:

In a matchup with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, 44% of Likely Voters would vote for Trump-Kennedy while 44% would vote for Biden-Harris, while seven percent (7%) would vote for some other candidate and five percent (5%) are not sure. In such a matchup, Trump-Kennedy would get the votes of 72% of Republicans, 20% of Democrats and 41% of unaffiliated voters. Seventy-two percent (72%) of Democrats, 14% of Republicans and 44% of unaffiliated voters would choose Biden-Harris.

The survey comes as Kennedy seemingly offers what some have described as a populist agenda, dismissing some of the narratives touted by the more radical members of his party.

For instance, Kennedy last week made the argument that one can be both “pro-immigration AND pro closing the border” — a concession that comes as the U.S. sees close to five million border crossers and illegal aliens coming into the U.S. since President Biden took office.

“America should be a haven of freedom and prosperity, open to law-abiding migrants who will contribute to our society. However, immigration must proceed in an orderly, lawful manner. Right now we have chaos at the border. Human trafficking, criminality, intolerable stress on border states like Texas. It is a humanitarian nightmare,” Kennedy said on social media.

Kennedy has also spoken openly about censorship in the U.S., describing it as a “direct assault on our democracy.”

