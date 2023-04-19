Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kennedy, the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, made his announcement at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel shortly after 12:00 p.m.

Kennedy began by recounting his familial ties to the city and highlighting the American Revolution’s Boston roots. He pointed to England’s “corrupt merger of state and corporate power” during colonial rule and compared it to today’s corporate-political atmosphere.

“My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign, and…throughout my presidency, will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country,” he said in footage that NTD News broadcasted to YouTube.

The launch comes two weeks after he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission indicating he would run.

While President Joe Biden said last week that he plans to announce a reelection bid “relatively soon,” Kennedy marks the second Democrat to enter the race officially.

He joins self-help guru and “spiritual thought leader” Marianne Williamson, who told Breitbart News over the weekend that Biden “hasn’t done enough” for working-class Americans.

Though his last name invokes the memory of his Democrat titan predecessors, like his father and uncles, he finds himself on the outs with the party’s establishment and even his own family — in a political sense.

Kennedy has been “vehemently critical of the Biden administration, especially in its push for the coronavirus vaccine mandate,” as Breitbart News reported.

One former Biden official whom Kennedy has zoned in on, in particular, is Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci was the subject of his bestseller, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

According to a description of the book on Amazon, Kennedy alleges, “‘America’s Doctor’ launched his career during the early AIDS crisis by partnering with pharmaceutical companies to sabotage safe and effective off-patent therapeutic treatments for AIDS.”

One of his siblings, Rory Kennedy, and other family members told CNN that they plan to support Biden, while others have apparently privately expressed frustration over Kennedy’s decision to run. Further complicating the matter, his cousin, Caroline Kennedy, is the U.S. ambassador to Australia under the Biden Administration, and his nephew, Joe Kennedy III, is the U.S. Envoy to Northern Ireland.