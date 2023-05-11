Poll: 82% of Americans Have Concerns About Biden’s Health, Mental Acuity

Strong majorities of Americans believe President Joe Biden is too old for another term as commander-in-chief and hold concerns about his “health and mental acuity,” according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

The poll published on Wednesday noted Biden’s second term would begin when he is 82 if he is reelected and asked respondents, “Is Biden too old for another term as president?”

A majority of 64 percent of Americans, including 48 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents, say he is too old. Conversely, just 36 percent of Democrats and nine percent of independents help comprise the 21 percent of Americans who think he is not too old.

Despite this, 52 percent of Democrats and left-leaning independents want Biden as their nominee versus a third of the demographic who prefer another candidate.

What’s worse for Biden, three in four Democrats are worried about his health and mental acuity, with 50 percent being either “Very” or “Somewhat” concerned and 26 percent being “slightly” concerned. Just 24 percent of Democrats are not uneasy at all.

The poll also asked, “How concerned are you about Joe Biden’s health and mental acuity?”

Of the respondents, a whopping 82 percent say they hold concerns to varying degrees, including 44 percent who are “Very concerned.” Another 21 percent are “somewhat concerned,” while 17 percent have slight worries.

The trend is even more pronounced with independents, as 67 percent say they are “Very concerned” or “Somewhat” worried about Biden’s health and mental capacities. A mere 17 percent are “not concerned at all.”

The survey comes on the heels of a Washington Post/ABC News poll that found the majority of voters think Biden lacks the Mental sharpness” and “physical health to serve effectively as president,” as Breitbart News Washington bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported:

Asked if Biden “has the mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president,” 63 percent said he does not while just 32 percent said he does and five percent had no opinion. Asked if Biden “is in good enough physical health to serve effectively as president,” 62 percent said he does not while just 33 percent said he does and five percent had no opinion.

YouGov sampled 1,854 U.S. adults between May 5-8, and the margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.