American Action Network (AAN), a nonprofit advocacy group with close ties to House Republican leadership, launched an ad campaign telling President Joe Biden to avoid a default and “compromise” with Republicans.

The ad campaign, backed by $250,000, will run “heavily” on cable on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News in Washington, DC, and nationally on digital platforms to implore Biden to compromise on the debt ceiling with Republicans and avoid default.

It highlights House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the work done by the House Republicans to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling.

“President Biden doesn’t want to deal; he wants a default,” McCarthy said in a clip of himself in the ad. “The House has raised the debt ceiling in a responsible manner. Curve our spending at the same time [and’ bring us economic growth.”

Watch:

“Republicans did their job passing reasonable spending cuts and raising the debt ceiling,” the ad’s narrator stated. “Biden’s ignoring this common-sense plan, demanding he get everything he wants or he’ll cripple the economy. It’s extreme and there’s only Biden to blame.”

The House Republicans passed legislation — the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 — to raise the debt ceiling last month and the Democrat-controlled Senate has yet to vote on the legislation. The legislation would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion while tackling America’s national deficit, saving the government an estimated $4.8 trillion over the next ten years.

Additionally, Biden had refused to meet with McCarthy to discuss the House Republicans’ plan until recently — after nearly 100 days — despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expecting to reach the debt limit as early as June 1 — roughly 2 weeks away.

“The clock is ticking, and this default will be squarely on the President’s shoulders given his unwillingness to compromise,” said AAN President Dan Conston. “The House has passed commonsense spending reforms that responsibly prevent default and start getting our fiscal house in order. We are out of time for political games.”

WATCH: White House: We’re Not Negotiating over the Debt Limit and Have “to Get Default Taken off the Table”:

