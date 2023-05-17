Report: Bud Light to Redesign Some Bottles with Camouflage and Folds of Honor Imagery

In the wake of its controversial brand partnership with transgender TikTok “influencer” Dylan Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch is set to redesign some of its aluminum bottles with camouflage and imagery promoting the Folds of Honor campaign, according to a report.

In over a decade, the beer giant has raised more than $21.5 million in donations for Folds of Honor. Founded in 2007, Folds of Honor works to provide scholarships to the “spouses and children of fallen and disabled military veterans.”

Compared to a year ago, nationwide sales for Bud Light dropped 23.6% during the week ending May 6.

A few weeks ago, Breitbart reported that Anheuser-Busch sent a letter to distributors, along with a free case of beer, promising to revamp its ad campaign. In the letter, the company stated that the Mulvaney incident was not an advertisement campaign and had been done without the approval of higher-ups.

The decision for the bottle redesign came out of a meeting held last week at the company’s St. Louis headquarters to discuss steps in dealing with public backlash to the brand’s partnership with Mulvaney, the New York Post reported.

A source from the meeting said ideas included focusing its marketing on military service members, country music enthusiasts, and farmers.

Just two weeks ago, Bud Light released an ad of young adults wearing jean shorts in an outdoor festival, cracking open cans of Bud Light. The comments on YouTube were turned off for this video.

According to former Bud Light vice president of marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, the decision to partner with Mulvaney was inspired to update the “out of touch” and “fratty” branding. Instead, it caused a backlash from the brand’s customer base.