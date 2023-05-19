Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok Attacks Breitbart News Contributor Peter Schweizer for Work on Hunter Biden

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok, a key figure in the “Russia collusion” hoax, attacked Breitbart News contributor Peter Schweizer on Thursday for his work on alleged corruption by Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

Strzok, who had been one of the agents assigned to investigate Trump for supposed links to Russia, before his incendiary anti-Trump text messages with a lover were discovered, took to Twitter to attack Schweizer’s work:

If you have the slightest concern about the FBI’s relationship with Christopher Steele, you should be losing your mind about the FBI’s relationship with Peter Schweizer. New reporting from the NY Times. Gift link:https://t.co/pcf0XHPwl8 pic.twitter.com/w0FVWukee3 — Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) May 18, 2023

Stzrok linked to a New York Times article published Thursday about Republicans’ interest in investigating another FBI agent, Timothy R. Thibault. The Times noted that the FBI had once approached Schweizer for documents and information relating to his own investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings:

Before the [2020] election, two agents contacted Peter Schweizer, who is the president of the Government Accountability Institute, which has received millions of dollars from prominent conservative donors. Mr. Schweizer also writes for Breitbart, a right-wing news outlet, and had ties to Stephen K. Bannon, a former White House strategist for Mr. Trump. In an interview, Mr. Schweizer confirmed that the two sought information about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, whose foreign business dealings have been the subject of intense Republican scrutiny for years. Mr. Schweizer had recently published a book, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” delving into the financial dealings of the Biden family. The agents, Mr. Schweizer said, wanted to know if he could share documents related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business ties that he might have gathered for his work. Mr. Schweizer said he passed on corporate records and other files.

Schweizer told the Times that the FBI did not contact for more help after Hunter Biden’s laptop emerged in 2020, even though he reached out to the agency to inform it that he had a copy of the contents of the laptop.

Schweizer responded to Strzok’s attempt to provoke alarm by raising Schweizer’s conservative connections:

.@petestrzok How ironic that someone who peddled the Steele D. which was based on anonymous unverified info, and proven to be FALSE, would wrongly attack me and not @me. Coward move. My reporting, including Clinton Cash is based on corp and tax records, court docs, etc. and… https://t.co/GSaJl9aHxT — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) May 19, 2023

Schweizer noted that the Times had verified his reporting, including that which was published in Clinton Cash, an exposé that apparently prompted the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign to commission the false dossier on Trump and Russia — which was fed to the FBI and formed the basis for its subsequent “collusion” inquiry.

