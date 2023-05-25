Florida GOP Chair: Trump vs. DeSantis ‘Huge Improvement’ over Choices of the Past

The battle between President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is a “huge improvement” over the choices Republicans had in the past — including John McCain and Mitt Romney — Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler pointed out on Wednesday.

“Something we should ALL be able to agree with: In 2024, the two leading contenders for the Republican Nomination for President are: Donald J. Trump [and] Ron DeSantis,” Ziegler said, explaining that this is a major improvement over the choices Republicans have had in the past.

“HUGE IMPROVEMENT from 2008, when we were forced to pick between: John McCain [and] Mitt Romney,” he added:

Ziegler made the remarks in the midst of infighting among members of the GOP, some of whom back Trump and others who support DeSantis in the GOP primary race.

“Hey Republicans, keep this in mind: If Trump is the Nominee, he’ll need DeSantis supporters to win in November. If DeSantis is the Nominee, he’ll need Trump supporters to win in November,” he reminded Republicans on Thursday:

During a conversation with Breitbart News Saturday in March, Ziegler made it clear that the Florida GOP will remain “neutral” in the GOP primary battle, which saw DeSantis formally jump into the ring on Wednesday.

He praised both leaders, describing Trump as “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had, if not the greatest.” Of DeSantis, he said, “I don’t know if there’s been a better governor in the history of this country than Governor Ron DeSantis, and he’s really going after these issues every single day fighting for us.”

“So I do have a great relationship with both men,” Ziegler said, explaining that the Florida GOP will support “both men.”

“We’re going to stay neutral. And we’re going to allow the grassroots to pick and then whoever they pick, we’re gonna make sure they get elected, whether it’s President Trump [or] Governor DeSantis. We’re going to let the grassroots pick,” he said.

“We’re going to work like hell to get them elected afterwards,” Ziegler added, explaining that it causes issues when the GOP picks a candidate who does not align with the will of the people.

“And if the party were to get involved back in 2016, I promise you it probably would have been for one of them [Bush or Rubio]. And we saw the grassroots — 66 out of 67 counties in Florida — went with Trump. So there would have been a big disconnect. That’s why I’m a fan of the party staying neutral,” he said, emphasizing that staying neutral is “exactly what we’re going to do.”

“We’re going to support both men up until that primary is over, and then we’re gonna get to work,” he added.