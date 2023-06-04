CDC: 3.7 Million Births in U.S. Last Year, Far Below Replacement Level

Fewer than 3.7 million babies were delivered in the United States last year, keeping the nation consistently below replacement level as it has been since 2007, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) details in its provisional data.

According to the CDC, there were 3.66 million births in the U.S. last year which is only a slight decline from 2021 when a few thousand more births occurred. Overall, the fertility rate remained at 1.66 births per woman.

To be at replacement level, where a generation can exactly replace themselves, the U.S. needs a fertility rate of 2.1 births per woman.

“The total fertility rate in 2022 remained at below replacement … the rate has generally been below replacement since 1971 and consistently below replacement since 2007,” the CDC report states.

In terms of demographics, general fertility rates declined about two percent for black women in the U.S. from 2021 to 2022 and about three percent for American Indian women and white women.

Meanwhile, the fertility rate increased by three percent for Asian women, six percent for Pacific Islander women, and four percent for Hispanic women in the U.S. over the same period.

The general fertility rate for women 15 to 44 years old was 56.1 births 1,000 — indicating a slight decline from 2021.

In Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has set his sights on increasing his nation’s fertility rate to 2.1 births per woman by 2030, the government has enacted a series of pro-family economic and social policies.

Earlier this year, for instance, Hungary’s government started exempting women from paying personal income taxes if they become mothers before the age of 30.

