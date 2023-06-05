North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Teases Presidential Bid, Country Needs a ‘New Leader for a Changing Economy’

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) teased his presidential bid in a video released on Monday, calling for a “new leader for a changing economy.”

Burgum, who is working his way through his second term in North Dakota, released his campaign video ahead of his expected presidential campaign launch on Wednesday.

The North Dakota Republican teased his humble North Dakota origins, rising from a “small-town” worker who paid his way through college to build a “world-class” software business in North Dakota. Burgum grew his software business into a $1 billion software company, after which his company was acquired by Microsoft.

In his teaser video, Burgum says the country needs dynamic reform to meet the needs of tomorrow.

He called for “innovation over regulation,” selling energy to America’s allies instead of buying it from America’s enemies, and shrinking federal government power back to the states.

The North Dakota governor touted that, under his leadership, the Roughrider State managed to balance its budget, cut red tape, and cut taxes.

He also called for eliminating political brinksmanship that has seemed to envelop Washington, DC.

“Anger, yelling, infighting, that’s not going to cut it anymore,” he said.

“We talk things out. That’s how we can get America back on track,” the governor added.

While Burgum’s teaser video focused mainly on the economy and jobs, he has weighed in on social issues grappling the nation.

Burgum signed a law that would enact a near-total ban on abortion in April. He also signed a bill that would require teachers to inform parents if their child is transgender.

Fox News reported that Burgum will visit Iowa on Thursday and Friday and then travel to New Hampshire this weekend.

Burgum defeated the Republican establishment candidate in 2016 to win the GOP bid for governor. Fargo radio talk show host Mike McFeely described Burgum’s 2016 victory as the “political upset of the ages.” In 2020, Burgum was reelected in a landslide.

Burgum will be joining a crowded field of candidates, facing off against former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), former Vice President Mike Pence, former ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The North Dakota governor will reportedly use his “extensive personal wealth and financial network” to boost his dark-horse candidacy.

