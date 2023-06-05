RFK Jr: ‘Second Amendment Is Settled,’ Not Taking Anyone’s Guns

During a Monday conversation with Elon Musk, Democrat presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the Second Amendment is settled and that a Kennedy administration will not be trying to take away guns.

Dr. Benjamin Braddock quoted RFK Jr. saying, “My position on gun control is that I’m not going to take away anybody’s guns. I’m a constitutional maximalist and the issue has been settled by the Supreme Court.”

He went on to address school shootings, noting that he is ready to take great strides to harden schools and eliminate shootings.

RFK Jr. said, “I understand personally the heartbreak of gun violence…we have to stop school shootings…if it comes down to protecting schools like we protect airlines, we’ll do that.”

He spoke beyond school shootings to mass shootings in general, noting that he will “thoroughly investigate” any role that “psychiatric drugs” may be playing in high-profile shootings.

RFK Jr. said, “We…have to look at the role of psychiatric drugs…prior to the introduction of Prozac we had almost no events like this.”

In Heller (2008), SCOTUS affirmed that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to have a gun in the home for self-defense. In Bruen (2022), SCOTUS affirmed that the Second Amendment protects a right to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense.

