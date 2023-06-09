Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that the indictment of former President Donald Trump and the lack of investigation against Hillary Clinton for her email scandal reveals a two-tiered justice system.

Blackburn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reacted to the indictment of former President Donald Trump, contending it reveals the country’s two-tiered justice system. She said:

We all remember when Hillary Clinton deleted 30,000 emails that she knew needed to be turned over. And those phones? Yep, they crushed those with a hammer. Nothing to see there, no reason to investigate, and now that President Biden has been implicated in a $5 million bribery scheme, what they’re doing is trying to interfere with that investigation, and they’re going after President Trump. Two tiers of justice.

Coincidentally, the twice-failed presidential candidate tried to mock Trump by promoting her “But Her Emails” merchandise on social media.

“Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy,” Clinton wrote. Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023

Breitbart News’s Hannah Bleau continued:

The phrase stems from the controversy around Clinton’s past email scandal. Clinton, who served as Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama, mishandled classified information on a private server “likely used to hide efforts to use her office to raise money for her family’s foundation,” as Breitbart News reported. She scrubbed 33,000 emails, but FBI Director James Comey infamously recommended against charges against Clinton in the summer of 2016. That statement was also reportedly watered down to soften the gravity of Clinton’s actions. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that Trump’s indictment is an “assault on democracy.”

Related — MSNBC’s Figliuzzi: Trump, GOP Claim Indictment Is Unfair, Will Incite Violence