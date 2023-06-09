Hillary Clinton Promotes ‘But Her Emails’ Hat in Wake of Trump Indictment

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton decided to mock former President Donald Trump on Friday following news of the federal prosecutors indicting him, promoting “But Her Emails” merchandise on social media.

“Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy,” Clinton wrote, sharing a link and a photoshopped image of her wearing the hat.

The phrase stems from the controversy around Clinton’s past email scandal.

Clinton, who served as Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama, mishandled classified information on a private server “likely used to hide efforts to use her office to raise money for her family’s foundation,” as Breitbart News reported. She scrubbed 33,000 emails, but FBI Director James Comey infamously recommended against charges against Clinton in the summer of 2016. That statement was also reportedly watered down to soften the gravity of Clinton’s actions.

Her social media post follows Trump revealing that federal prosecutors are indicting him as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into handling of White House documents.

This is not the first time Clinton has promoted the merchandise as a means to mock her former challenger, doing so after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last year.

Every “But her emails” hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rflM8fTAbw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 9, 2022

