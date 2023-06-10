WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump Delivers Remarks at Georgia GOP Convention

Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak at the Georgia Republican Party state convention in Columbus Saturday afternoon, his first public appearance since being indicted on 38 federal counts.

He announced the indictment on Thursday, contending he is “an innocent man” before President Joe Biden’s Justice Department unsealed the 49-page document Friday afternoon. It marks the second indictment against the 45th president since April, when left-wing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office announced a grand jury returned an indictment on charges it pursued in a case alleging Trump falsified business records.

Trump is also expected to speak at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention in Greensboro later Saturday evening. Fellow presidential candidate and his chief rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), spoke at the event on Friday night while his former vice president turned primary competitor, Mike Pence, is set to speak Saturday as well, the Hill noted.