The indictment includes more details about the documents than had previously been known, such as that some of them contained information about foreign countries’ nuclear capabilities, or past attacks on the United States.

One part of the indictment recounts a recorded conversation that Trump had with a writer who was interviewing him, in which the former president allegedly produced a secret Department of Defense document to refute claims by a general that Trump had wanted to attack another country.

Trump is described as having said that he once could have declassified the document, but that it was still “secret” — a statement that prosecutors will use to rebut claims that Trump intended to declassify everything he brought with him when he left the White House.

Much of the indictment concerns mundane details about where documents were stored temporarily. These descriptions are meant to portray Trump’s handling of the documents as careless and reckless.

Moreover, the indictment contains references to Trump’s previous statements, as a candidate and as president, about the importance of handling classified documents properly. These statements could be used to prove evidence of Trump’s knowledge of the law, and could also have been included for public consumption, to suggest hypocrisy on the part of the former president.

Trump is described as having deceived his lawyers about the whereabouts of some boxes, causing at least one of them to make a false statement to authorities certifying that all documents sought had been returned to the government. Nauta is described as having misled federal investigators about his knowledge of the boxes’ whereabouts.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by President Joe Biden’s attorney general Merrick Garland, will hold a press conference Friday afternoon.