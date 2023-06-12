Joe Biden Gets Root Canal Therapy at White House After Report He Eats ‘Like a Child’

President Joe Biden stepped away from his normal duties on Monday to get some important dental running repairs in the form of root canal therapy.

The procedure was undertaken behind closed doors in the White House.

Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo released by the White House and seen by AP that Biden reported pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday.

The president had an exploratory root canal that day and he “tolerated the procedure well” with no complications, O’Connor said.

On Monday morning, AP detailed Biden had “further discomfort” in his mouth, which O’Connor said was expected.

An endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was charged with completing Biden’s root canal treatment.

The White House said Biden was not placed under anesthesia for the procedure which may well help to stem a problem that has been lingering with him for some time.

The rush move to treat the president follows reports last month his staff worry he doesn’t like to eat vegetables, and his poor diet causes a constant battle between him and first lady Jill Biden.

Biden, who turned 80 this year, eats “like a child,” according to aides quoted in a report from Axios.

The outlet said the “internal tug-of-war over Joe Biden’s diet is just one of many public and private steps being taken by close aides and the first lady” to keep the president healthy ahead of what is anticipated to be a grueling 2024 campaign season.