Transgender activists were seen bearing their topless chests at a White House LGBTQ Pride Event hosted by President Joe Biden over the weekend.

Posted to TikTok on Monday by transgender model Rose Montoya, the now-viral video featured the activist and several other transgender activists showing off their pride by shimmying in front of the camera with their naked chests. Montoya, a male model living as a woman, notably covered the nipples of his fake breasts while the other two, women living as men, proudly revealed their scars from breast reduction surgery.

“Are we topless at the White House?” Montoya could be heard saying as the camera revealed the half-naked activists dancing in front of the White House.

Prior to the big moment, Montoya could be seen shaking hands with President Joe Biden, thanking him for his LGBTQ Pride support.

The image went viral on Monday, sparking intense reactions online:

As Breitbart News reported, the Biden White House stood accused of violating the U.S. flag codes when it displayed a Pride flag at the White House in place of the American flag.

“President Joe Biden’s (D) administration is getting roasted for a display at the White House on Saturday that appeared to disrespect the American flag while celebrating the LGBTQ community,” it reported. “During the event, a set of flags displayed on the White House facing the South Lawn featured a Pride flag with two American flags beside it.”

“A photo in a group of other images from the event shows what appears to be the ‘Progress Pride Flag’ hanging between the American flags while the President and First Lady are seen among attendees,” it added.

During the Pride celebration, the president vowed to fight against current laws circulating in the United States that would ban transgender surgeries on minors as well as transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

“When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is still very wrong in America,” Biden said.