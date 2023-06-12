President Joe Biden’s (D) administration is getting roasted for a display at the White House on Saturday that appeared to disrespect the American flag while celebrating the LGBTQ community.
During the event, a set of flags displayed on the White House facing the South Lawn featured a Pride flag with two American flags beside it, Fox News reported Sunday.
A photo in a group of other images from the event shows what appears to be the “Progress Pride Flag” hanging between the American flags while the President and First Lady are seen among attendees.
“Happy Pride from the White House!” the post read:
Happy Pride from the White House! pic.twitter.com/fkL3VOf97d
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2023
In a social media post on Sunday, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) blasted the administration for the display, calling it a “disgrace.”
“Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ [sic] incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism,” he wrote:
This is a disgrace.
Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/Hn2jART16m
— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 11, 2023
Another image (bottom left) the White House posted of the event shows the Pride flag between the two American flags. However, an American flag is seen on the roof of the White House, above the display in question.
“The largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House,” the post reads:
June 10, 2023.
The largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House. pic.twitter.com/UPs0PBBSZR
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2023
Social media users were quick to criticize the event, one person writing, “Imagine if you gave our veterans this much attention. Wouldn’t that be awesome.”
“When is Veterans Month?” another commented.
Meanwhile, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton shared his thoughts on the flag display.
“To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors,” he wrote:
To advance revolutionary transgender agenda targeting children, Biden violates basic tenet of US Flag Code and disrespects every American service member buried under its colors.
U.S. Flag Code §7. (e) The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the… pic.twitter.com/YiGbP8BQld
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 11, 2023
Fitton later posted a link to the U.S. Flag Code to inform people on the issue:
Here is a link to the US Flag Code so you can see in just how many ways this display is an affront. https://t.co/LiCp3fL7hO
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 11, 2023
In the section on position and manner of display, the American Legion website says, “The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs.” [Emphasis added.]
Meanwhile, a Biden supporter replying to Marshall’s post claimed, “This is a disgraceful lie: The US flag always flies above the White House and therefore is flying above these decorative flags.”
But another social media user contradicted the claim, writing, “Not at all, it is still a violation. The bottom set of flags is considered a separate display.”
According to Breitbart News, the president’s decision to display the “Progress Pride” flag highlights the Democrat Party’s need to urge younger progressive voters to cast their ballots in 2024 “amid his economy of declining wages, rising rents, and expanding civic chaos.”
