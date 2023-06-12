President Joe Biden’s (D) administration is getting roasted for a display at the White House on Saturday that appeared to disrespect the American flag while celebrating the LGBTQ community.

During the event, a set of flags displayed on the White House facing the South Lawn featured a Pride flag with two American flags beside it, Fox News reported Sunday.

A photo in a group of other images from the event shows what appears to be the “Progress Pride Flag” hanging between the American flags while the President and First Lady are seen among attendees.

“Happy Pride from the White House!” the post read:

In a social media post on Sunday, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) blasted the administration for the display, calling it a “disgrace.”

“Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ [sic] incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism,” he wrote:

This is a disgrace. Not only is it in breach of US Flag Code, but it’s a glaring example of this White Houses’ incompetence and insistence on putting their social agenda ahead of patriotism. pic.twitter.com/Hn2jART16m — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 11, 2023

Another image (bottom left) the White House posted of the event shows the Pride flag between the two American flags. However, an American flag is seen on the roof of the White House, above the display in question.

“The largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House,” the post reads:

June 10, 2023. The largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House. pic.twitter.com/UPs0PBBSZR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2023

Social media users were quick to criticize the event, one person writing, “Imagine if you gave our veterans this much attention. Wouldn’t that be awesome.”

“When is Veterans Month?” another commented.