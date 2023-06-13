An apparent group of Antifa members are calling for a celebration at the courthouse where former President Donald Trump will appear on Tuesday to be arraigned.

A Twitter account sharing Miami Antifa-related news posted a notice for a “celebration of the federal indictment of Trump and anti-fascist action against his supporters.”

The notice posted the location of the courthouse, as well as a date and time to show up.

Another competing Antifa-related group claimed to be also at the courthouse.

WATCH THIS THREAD. We will be on the ground covering the Miami Trump indictment circus today. Stay tuned for more. 1/ pic.twitter.com/hDHQd78HAQ — Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) June 13, 2023

Trump is expected to be arraigned at the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, on 37 charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Calls for calm have already been issued ahead of the former president’s appearance.

Trump supporters are also expected to show up and show their support to the former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

