Poll: Trump and DeSantis Tied in the Sunshine State

Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis are tied in Florida’s Republican primary, a Sachs Media Group/Breakthrough Research survey found.

The survey, taken June 9-11, asked Florida voters, “If the Republican Primary were held today, who would you vote for?”

The survey’s list of candidates included Trump, DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Notably, the survey did not include Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has been teasing a presidential bid.

Both Trump and DeSantis tied for first place with 41 percent support each in their home state. No other potential candidate came close. Pence fell 38 percent points behind with three percent support. Christie, Ramaswamy, and Haley came one point behind with two percent support, and zero percent supported Elder, Hutchinson, and Scott.

Overall, eight percent of Florida GOP voters are “not sure” who they would support.

Notably, 71 percent chose DeSantis as their first-choice candidate, compared to 57 percent who said the same of Trump. When asked who would be their second-choice candidate, 30 percent said DeSantis, followed by 16 percent who said Trump, 13 percent who said Scott, 11 percent who said Pence, and ten percent who said Ramaswamy.

Another seven percent said Haley would be their second-choice candidate, two percent said Elder and Christie, and nine percent said they are unsure.

The survey follows an April Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. survey which again found neither Trump nor DeSantis garnering majority support in Florida, with DeSantis garnering 44 percent support to Trump’s 39 percent. Meanwhile, an April Victory Insights survey showed a 25-point swing from DeSantis to Trump head-to-head since November.

Nationally, this week’s national Morning Consult survey showed Trump’s lead widening post-indictment, leading the GOP primary field by 40 percent.

Notably, DeSantis weighed in on the Trump indictment last week, asserting that the weaponization of federal law enforcement “represents a mortal threat to a free society.”

“We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all,” he added.

